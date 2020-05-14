POSTPONED — Politics gives way to music for the 65th Eurovision Song Contest?

Rotterdam hosts the 65th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) can anticipate a break from the political dramas that have intruded in recent years on its fabulously popular competition.

Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands beat 25 other performers in the 41-country competition, which has a broadcast audience each year numbered in the millions, with his song Arcade. His victory gave the Netherlands its first win since 1975.

The Netherlands does not appear to be central to the kind of political dramas that have blighted several of the recent song contests, and the EBU has had to remind competing countries of the rules. Point 1.2.2.g of the rules states: “No lyrics, speeches, gestures of a political or similar nature shall be permitted during the ESC.”

The most recent row erupted when Israel won the hosting of the 64th competition, which elicited an immediate call for boycotts by pro-Palestinian activists, and not-so-subtle on-stage protests by guest performer Madonna and Iceland’s contestants.

Very public dramas began between ESC contestants Russia and Ukraine after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, and in 2009 Georgia withdrew from the contest over the EBU’s demand that it rewrite a song that made reference to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Date written/update: 2019-09-05