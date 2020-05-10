UPDATED – Poland holds first presidential election by post because of COVID-19 crisis

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) is driving ahead with a plan to hold an election by postal ballot for the first time, overriding calls to delay the presidential vote with the country in lockdown. Incumbent Andrzej Duda, backed by the PiS party, is predicted to win re-election. The first task of the victor will be fixing an economy in free fall because of the coronavirus crisis.

Politico reports that Duda is far ahead in opinion polls, in part because opposition candidates can’t easily campaign during ever-tighter lockdown measures.

The leading opposition candidate, Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska of the Civic Platform coalition, has suspended her campaign to protest the government’s refusal to delay the vote in light of the pandemic. Independent Szymon Hołownia has also suspended his campaign. Right-wing candidate Krzysztof Bosak and the left’s Robert Biedroń plan to contest the vote.

The vote appears unlikely to change the European Union member Poland’s flight from liberalism or ongoing challenge to Brussels. Poles are among the most pro-EU individuals in the bloc, according to Reuters, in part because of the massive aid it hands them. Duda and the PiS government, nonetheless, continue to challenge EU rules. They sought, and won from Brussels a waiver on new environmental targets that would have impacted Poland’s coal industry, and they are reshaping the country’s Supreme Court to their liking.

Date written/update: 2020-01-06