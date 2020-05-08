Pandemic strips 75th VE Day of ambitious and public commemorations

May 8, 2020, EUROPE-UNITED STATES. The COVID-19 pandemic killed planning for the parades, flyovers and memorials that would have taken place on the landmark 75th Victory in Europe (VE) Day. Televised speeches and observances, without spectators, will replace the big commemorations, which appear likely to be merged with events on the 75th Victory over Japan (VJ) Day later in 2020.

VE Day commemorates the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany to the Allied forces on May 8, 1945, which ended World War II in Europe. The Britain-based organization VEDay75 had been organizing international observances for May 8-10 that included recreations of the events of 1945 when people took to the streets celebrate peace and mourn the war dead. Few veterans of the conflict are left to participate in reunions that usually take place on the milestones, and the 75th VE Day might have been the last significant opportunity to honor them.

VJ Day marks the end of World War II. There is no universal agreement on when it ended. Some countries mark VJ Day on Aug 14 –the date of the armistice. The United States marks it on Sep 2, the date of Japan’s formal surrender aboard USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

VE Day 75 organization

https://www.veday75.org

BBC World War II timeline

http://www.bbc.co.uk/history/worldwars/wwtwo/ww2_summary_01.shtml