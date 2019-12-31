Panama celebrates 20 years of control of its canal

The United States, under pressure from Panamanians, handed the Panama Canal over to the Central American country 20 years ago and Panama took advantage of its newfound control to add a third lane to the interoceanic waterway. It can now handle 1,200-foot-long Neopanamax ships, which has sent toll revenue soaring.

The 50-mile canal, which links the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, officially opened when the SS Ancon sailed through on Aug 15, 1914.

U.S. control of the Panama Canal Zone caused decades of unrest that included deadly riots. Then-U.S. president Jimmy Carter and Panama’s head of government at the time, Gen. Omar Torrijos, signed treaties on Sep 7, 1977, that set a timetable for Panama to regain the canal on Dec 31, 1999. Narrowly ratified by the U.S. Senate, the treaties gave America the ongoing right to defend the canal against any threats to its neutrality.

In Oct 2006, Panamanian voters approved the US $5.25 billion plan for the third-lane project, with a completion date of 2015. Construction delays and cost overruns added US $1.6 billion to the US $5.2 billion price tag. The expanded canal, with its capacity doubled, opened on Jun 26, 2016.

The country hasn’t looked back. Each Neopanamax ship carries three times the cargo of 965-foot-long Panamax ships. Before the expansion, only 20 per cent of cargo ships from Asia took the Panama Canal route.

The Wall Street Journal reported in Jun 2018 that ships moving natural-gas and petroleum-product exports from the United States are the fastest-growing business for the Panama Canal, with annual revenue from tolls growing more than 20 times over the past two years. The new gates opened up just as demand for liquefied natural gas steadily increased from customers in China, South Korea, Mexico and Japan.

