Palestinians to vote for parliament?

Palestinians could go to the polls for the first time in 14 years to vote for a parliament as early as February if rival factions Hamas and Fatah can agree on procedural details. A presidential election would follow three months later. Big questions hang over the plan. They include whether the rivals would cede power to each other – or to a third party – if defeated.

Nashat Aqtash, who advised the pro-Hamas Reform and Change party in the West Bank in 2006, told the Christian Science Monitor in December that he believes a well-organized third party could win.

Gaza and Ramallah are two completely separate political entities and one of the most immediate issues that must be addressed is the question of who will head a joint body to adjudicate the election in both Palestinian territories.

The issue of voting in contested East Jerusalem could derail the plan, announced by Palestinian Authority (PA) President and Fatah chief Mahmoud Abbas in September. He has insisted that including Jerusalemites in the voting is essential for the elections to take place, but Israel, which annexed the area, forbids any official activity there by the Western-backed PA.

Reuters notes that the Palestinians’ last parliamentary ballot in 2006 resulted in a surprise win by Hamas, which widened an internal political rift that led to the Islamist group’s seizure of the Gaza Strip in 2007.

Palestinians eye long-delayed election, ask Israel to allow Jerusalem voting (Reuters Dec 2019)

For Palestinians, sudden wave of election talk rekindles hope (CSM Dec 30)

Date written/update: 2020-01-05