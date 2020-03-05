OPEC and partners wrestle with fall in oil demand resulting from Coronavirus outbreak

Oil producers decided to tighten the spigot in December, and the news of declining global economic activity and demand because of Coronavirus prompts a review of the decision when they meet for the 178th Extraordinary Meeting of the OPEC Conference and 8th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting in Vienna.

The decision produced results. The Bloomberg news service reports that OPEC’s output declined in December as several Persian Gulf producers stepped up their implementation of cutbacks aimed at balancing global oil markets. Also in December, the 23 nations in the OPEC+ network promised to extend their overall reductions by 500,000 barrels a day to 1.7 million, with Saudi Arabia pledging to go even farther.

In February the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that global oil demand has been hit hard by the Coronavirus outbreak and the widespread shutdown of China’s economy. The agency also reported that the Coronavirus “also weighed on product cracks, in particular jet/kerosene, although reports of Chinese run cuts provided support.”

OPEC web

OPEC Output Falls as Gulf Nations Step Up Delivery of Oil Cuts (Bloomberg Jan 2020)

Fading Hope for Emergency OPEC Meeting Caps Oil Rally (Rigzone/Bloomberg Feb 2020)

Oil Market Report (IEA Feb)

Date written/update: 2020-02-18