Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty ratified 50 years ago

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) turns 50 on the March date in a year when Russia, the United States, Iran and North Korea are testing its limitations. The United Nations warned in Apr 2019 that the threat of a nuclear war is “higher than it has been in generations.”

The warning came from Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, in a meeting convened in support of the Apr 2020 NPT review conference.

The NPT, which entered into force in 1970 with 46 states-parties, represents the only multilateral, binding commitment to the goal of disarmament by the states that officially stockpile nuclear weapons.

In 2020 the goal of disarmament is nowhere in sight. The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty collapsed in Aug 2019, and Russia and the United States plan to modernize and rebuild their nuclear arsenals. In May 2018 Washington withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a deal Tehran made with the big powers to limit its nuclear abilities in return for the lifting of international oil and financial sanctions. Iran responded by backing away from the agreement. It announced in Nov 2019 that it was reactivating its most sensitive nuclear production site. Nuclear-armed North Korea, meanwhile, is taunting its neighbors and the United States with missile tests.

At the April review conference, the now-191 NPT parties will meet to assess progress on achieving NPT objectives and to discuss new measures to strengthen the treaty. At the Sixth NPT Review Conference of 2000, the states agreed to a final document that outlined the so-called 13 steps for progress toward nuclear disarmament, including an “unequivocal undertaking by the nuclear-weapon States to accomplish the total elimination of their nuclear arsenals.” The 2015 conference found no consensus for a final document, and developments since then dim the prospects of agreement at the 2020 meeting.

Ireland is credited with initiating the process that led to the NPT, proposing at the UN in Oct 1958 the first resolution to prohibit the “further dissemination of nuclear weapons.” A draft text was submitted in Jun 1968, and the final document opened for signatures on Jul 1, 1968, with ratification arriving on the Mar 1970 date.

