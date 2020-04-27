POSTPONED – NPT Review Conference in search of consensus on disarmament

The 2020 Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) at the United Nations will observe the 50th anniversary of the deal while lamenting its limitations. The UN warned in Apr 2019 that the threat of a nuclear war is “higher than it has been in generations,” which alludes to developments involving Russia, the United States, Iran and North Korea.

The NPT, which entered into force in 1970, represents the only multilateral, binding commitment to the goal of disarmament by the states that officially stockpile nuclear weapons.

Disarmament becomes ever more remote. Since 2015, the last Review conference, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty has collapsed and Russia and the United States plan to modernize and rebuild their nuclear arsenals. In May 2018 Washington withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a deal Tehran made with the big powers to limit its nuclear abilities in return for the lifting of international oil and financial sanctions. Iran responded by backing away from the agreement. It announced in Nov 2019 that it was reactivating its most sensitive nuclear production site. Nuclear-armed North Korea, meanwhile, is taunting its neighbors and the United States with missile tests.

Every five years, the now-191 parties meet to assess progress on achieving NPT objectives and to discuss new measures to strengthen the treaty. At the Sixth NPT Review Conference of 2000, the states agreed to a final document that outlined the so-called 13 steps for progress toward nuclear disarmament, including an “unequivocal undertaking by the nuclear-weapon States to accomplish the total elimination of their nuclear arsenals.” The 2015 conference found no consensus for a final document, and developments since then dim the prospects of agreement at the 2020 meeting.

Date written/update: 2019-12-02