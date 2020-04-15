Notre Dame burned one year ago and restoration project faces setbacks

Fire devoured the roof and weakened the structure of Notre Dame Cathedral one year ago, and at the time of the blaze President Emmanuel Macron vowed that it would reopen within five years. He faces increasing setbacks to honoring his promise. The latest is the coronavirus pandemic, which is certain to slow – or halt – progress on the repairs to the 850-year-old Paris landmark.

On Mar 16 the president ordered people to stay at home for two weeks, a lockdown that is likely to jeopardize Paris authorities’ plan to reopen the cathedral plaza and crypt on or near the anniversary and construction workers’ project to remove the damaged scaffolding of the structure.

The challenges to delivering on his promise also include settling the argument over whether to rebuild the roof and spire in its original style or with a modern makeover, and also the task of cleaning up the toxins spewed by the fire in the vicinity of the cathedral. The New York Times reports that on nearby pavements and in the immediate surroundings of the construction site, lead levels were 955 times above the threshold.

The Gothic cathedral, which dates from the 12th century, is famous for its flying buttresses, breathtaking stained glass windows and carved gargoyles. The fire spared much of the treasure inside, including Catholic relics and artifacts, paintings, statues and other precious artwork.

