Nobel Prizes awarded at ceremonies in Oslo and Stockholm

King Harald V of Norway awards the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, whose reputation as a peacemaker faces challenges. In Stockholm King Carl XVI Gustaf will present the Nobel prizes for Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Economic Sciences and Literature. The double Literature presentation wraps up a sex scandal.

The Ethiopian leader won the prize for his efforts to end Ethiopia’s long-running war with Eritrea, but he is under fire for failing to prevent deadly ethnic violence in his own country. The greatest test to his reputation will be the negotiations with Egypt and Sudan over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Egypt is concerned that the new dam will limit its supply of Nile River water, and the two countries face the possibility of war if the talks break down.

The Chemistry prize is a nod to sustainability in an era of renewed concerns about climate change. John B. Goodenough of the University of Texas and M. Stanley Whittingham of Binghamton University, both in the United States, and Akira Yoshino of Meijo University in Japan won their laurels for the development of lithium-ion batteries. The Nobel Foundation notes that this “lightweight, rechargeable and powerful battery is now used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles,” and “can also store significant amounts of energy from solar and wind power, making possible a fossil fuel-free society.”

No Literature prize was awarded in 2018 because of a sex scandal that broke in Nov 2017 and paralyzed the Academy. It involved the husband of one of the academy members, who was accused of serial sexual abuse over more than 20 years. A slew of resignations and expulsions followed the scandal.

The 2018 Literature prize will be presented, one year late, to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk “for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life.” The 2019 prize goes to Austrian author Peter Handke “for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience.”

Nobel Prize announcements

Date written/update: 2019-11-19