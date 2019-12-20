New Zealanders must turn in newly-banned guns by end of December

Parliamentarians passed tough new firearms laws that include a gun buy-back scheme in the aftermath of the country’s worst peacetime mass shooting in March, and the deadline for New Zealanders to turn in their newly-banned weapons falls on the December date.

Lawmakers voted almost unanimously to change the gun laws after a lone gunman killed 50 people in attacks on two mosques in Christchurch on Mar 15. Authorities have charged Australian Brenton Tarrant, a suspected white supremacist, with 50 counts of murder following the Christchurch attacks.

The ban covers most military-style semi-automatics, magazines that hold more than five rounds of ammunition, and gun parts, such as special sights and silencers. The proposed buyback offers a percentage of the value of the firearms based on their age and condition.

National Public Radio reports that the Council of Licensed Firearms Owners in New Zealand, a firearms advocacy group similar to the National Rifle Association in the United States, opposes the changes, branding them as the government’s “knee jerk reaction” to the Christchurch shootings. The organization has threatened legal action against the government over the prices offered for the buy-back.

