New Zealand commemorates attacks on Christchurch mosques one year ago

Christchurch and other cities throughout the country commemorate the deadly shootings at two mosques in the city during Friday prayers in 2019. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to decry religious and ethnic hatred during her speech.

The attack on the Al Noor and Linwood mosques killed 51 people and wounded dozens in the country’s worst peacetime shooting. The alleged lone attacker, Brenton Tarrant, who broadcast the shooting live on Facebook, goes on trial in Jun 2020.

A suspected white supremacist, Tarrant has pleaded Not Guilty to 51 murder charges, 40 counts of attempted murder and one terrorism charge. He could be sentenced to life in prison without parole. That sentence has never been handed down in New Zealand.

Ardern’s response to the attack has been widely lauded in the local and international media. She announced a ban on semi-automatic weapons six days after the attack, and the country has also gone on to tighten its gun laws. In a speech after the attack Ardern stressed that the country represents “diversity, kindness, compassion, a home for those who share our values, refuge for those who need it.”

Date written/update: 2019-11-05