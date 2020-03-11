New sky deck offers soaring views over New York City

The Edge, a sky deck with a glass floor situated 100 floors above the streets of Manhattan, will offer visitors a unique view of New York City. Suspended 1,131 feet (345 metres) in the air, the Edge bills itself as the highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere.

Edge at Hudson Yards juts 80 feet (24m) out from the 100th floor of Kohn Pedersen Fox’s supertall tower 30 Hudson Yards.

Comprising 15 sections bolted together and anchored to the east and south sides of the building the deck weighs 765,000 pounds (347kg) and is being touted as a modern marvel of engineering.

The experience will not appeal to those with a fear of heights. Jason Horkin, director of Hudson Yards Experiences says the deck has “multiple, built-in thrill elements” like a large glass floor with views 1,000-plus feet (300m-plus) downward, and 9ft (2.75m) glass walls that angle outward from the deck that visitors can lean on for an extra rush.

