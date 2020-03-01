Nepal to conduct a census of greater one-horned rhinos

Nepal’s government plans to conduct a census of greater one-horned rhinos in March, a year after postponing the count due to lack of funds. The census aims to determine the effectiveness of past conservation efforts and help craft a future plan of action.

The government will fund the count, which is expected to cost around 16 million rupees ($140,000), rather than relying on donors to subsidise costs as in previous years.

Nepal has succeeded in virtually eliminating rhino poaching over the past five years, but significant numbers of rhinos have died of unknown or natural causes in the country’s sanctuaries. Since mid-July 2018, 45 rhinos have been found dead in and around Chitwan National Park, the main sanctuary.

The deaths have prompted calls to assess whether Chitwan is hosting more rhinos than its ecosystem is able to support. Officials say the new census is vital to give a clear picture of the population and its habitat, and an indication of Chitwan’s carrying capacity.

The population of the Greater One-horned Rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis) was estimated at 1,000 in Chitwan until the 1950s. But hunting, poaching and steady migration of people from the mountains to the valley after the eradication of malaria in the 1960s, saw numbers plummet to less than 100.

Over the years, successful efforts by the government and conservation agencies has led to a gradual rise in the rhino population. Of the 645 rhinos counted in the last census in 2015, 605 individuals were found in Chitwan National Park alone, with the rest scattered in three smaller reserves.

Nepal to conduct, self-fund, rhino census in March 2020 (Sep 2019)

How many rhinos is enough rhinos? (Nov 2019)

Why are greater one-horned rhinos threatened?

Greater one-horned rhino

Date written/update: 2020-02-19