National Front aiming for national power via France’s municipal elections

Far right leader Marine le Pen sees the two-round municipal elections in some 35,000 French communes as her path to national power in 2022. In Paris, a second term for Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo would represent a thumbs-up for her controversial green-minded ambitions and for her efforts to secure the 2024 Summer Olympics for the City of Light.

The strategy of Le Pen’s National Rally, formerly the National Front, is to win city hall after city hall as her route to the Élysée. According to Foreign Policy, her party’s success in last May’s European Parliament elections fuels the strategy. It won 23 per cent of the national vote, ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist En Marche. The magazine notes that the National Rally’s numbers have soared in its strongholds, the northern mining basin, where unemployment is high, and along the Mediterranean coast.

The March elections will be the first domestic vote since the yellow vest protests broke out in 2018, when opposition to a fuel tax hike inspired a broad denunciation of inequality and elitism. Yellow vest fervor was particularly strong in the regions where LePen’s party tends to enjoy support. Although the movement was apolitical, the National Rally is well positioned to seize on the Yellow Vests’ anti-establishment sentiment and demands for a solid social safety net.

Hidalgo, the first woman to conquer the City of Light, is polling ahead of rivals, but she faces a tight race. Her accomplishments have drawn plenty of criticism, according to France 24. Her battle to thin out car traffic in Paris has been the signature of her term, but some Parisians strongly oppose what they see as efforts to complicate their lives. The publication notes that her efforts to turn quayside roads along the Seine into pedestrian thoroughfares has hit a hurdle, while the city’s cleanliness issues and rat problems persist.

One of her two centrist rivals, the official LREM candidate Benjamin Griveaux, has dropped out over a sex scandal. Prior to his exit, he and Cédric Villani, an independent, were neck and neck in the polls.

How Marine Le Pen Is Making a Comeback, One French Village at a Time (Foreign Policy Oct 2019)

France's Le Pen hails EU 'way of life' job as victory on path to Elysee (Reuters Sep 2019)

Paris mayor's race sees incumbent Anne Hidalgo as narrow favourite for 2020 (France24Apr 2019)

The battle for Paris is latest crack in Macron's party as he prepares his second act

The Paris Mayoral Election Explained (Paris Lights Up Sep 2019)

Date written/update: 2019-11-05