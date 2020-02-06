NASA’s Christina Koch returns to Earth with two records

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth as a record-holder – twice over. She set the record in December for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, and she will have logged 328 days in Space if her return flight stays on schedule. A prior record was set in October when Koch and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir became the first women to perform a spacewalk together.

Koch exceeded NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson's 2017 record of 289 days, 5 hours and 1 minute on Dec 28, and a 328-day stay would be just 12 days shy of the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut, 340 days. NASA astronaut Scott Kelly won that distinction during his 2015-2016 mission.

Koch launched to the space station on March 14 on what was expected to be a typical six-month mission. It was extended in part so NASA could collect more data about the effects of long-duration spaceflight.

Astronaut Christina Koch Breaks Record for Longest Space Mission by a Woman (Dec 2019)

