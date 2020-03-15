NASA announces name of Mars 2020 rover from children’s entries

NASA announces the winner of the contest to name the Mars 2020 rover. Nine names made it into the final round – Endurance, Tenacity, Promise, Perseverance, Vision, Clarity, Ingenuity, Fortitude and Courage. The prize includes the chance to watch the rover, which will search for fossils and signs of ancient life on the planet, launch from Cape Canaveral in July.

The contest for U.S. children from kindergarten to Grade 12, which began on Aug 28, 2019, yielded 28,000 entries. Each student was required to write an essay explaining his or her choice. A panel of 4,700 volunteer judges whittled that list down to 155 semifinalists. Members of the public will select the winner from the nine finalists.

Over the years, NASA has sent four robotic vehicles to Mars: Sojourner, Spirit and Opportunity, and Curiosity. No response has been received from Opportunity since Jun 10, 2018, amid a planet-encircling dust storm on Mars.

The 2020 rover's work will begin in areas of Jezero Crater.

Nine Finalists Chosen in NASA's Mars 2020 Rover Naming Contest (NASA Jan 2020)

Mars 2020 mission (NASA)

Date written/update: 2020-01-31