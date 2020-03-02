NASA accepting application for astronaut trainees in scramble to fill ranks

NASA is scrambling to fill its astronaut ranks because of its ambitious Moon and Mars schedule, and will be taking applications in March from aspiring spacefarers. The space agency has selected 350 people to train for space service since the 1960s, and it regards the 48 astronauts in active service to be inadequate for its plans.

Artemis is NASA’s ambitious crewed lunar-exploration program. The aim is to establish a long-term, sustainable human presence on and around the Moon by 2028. The trainees selected from the March applicants will be known as the Artemis Generation.

They will need to be U.S. citizens with a master’s degree or partial Ph.D. in a STEM field. The category describes engineering, biological science, physical science, computer science or mathematics. Professional experience in their field and/or considerable command experience in jet aircraft – as well as the physical capacity for long-duration spaceflight – are also required.

Gaining new experiences on and around the Moon will prepare NASA to send the first humans to Mars in the mid-2030s.

The space agency is preparing to launch American astronauts in 2020 to the International Space Station on American rockets for the first time since the retirement of the shuttle program in Aug 2011.

Americans may apply to #BeAnAstronaut at: www.usajobs.gov.

Explorers Wanted: NASA to Hire More Artemis Generation Astronauts (NASA Feb 2020)

NASA has a plan for yearly Artemis moon flights through 2030. The first one could fly in 2021 (Space.com Feb 2020)

Date written/update: 2020-02-13