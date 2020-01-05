Most 2020 Golden Globes for Marriage Story and The Crown?

The 77th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles will deliver the verdict of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on recent film and television releases. It snubbed Games of Thrones, no surprise for the millions of fans of the eight-season fantasy television series.

The HFPA judges are journalists who cover Hollywood for news outlets in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and elsewhere. They have nominated The Irishman, 1917, Joker, Marriage Story and The Two Popes for Best Motion Picture.

Marriage Story heads into the competition with the most nominations – six. They include Best Motion Picture, Best Actress in a Drama for Scarlett Johansson, Best Actor in a Drama for Adam Driver, Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern, Best Screenplay for Noah Baumbach and a Best Score nod for Randy Newman.

The Crown, Fleabag and Succession all picked up multiple nominations for television.

HBO fantasy drama Thrones was left out in the cold for the Best TV Drama award. It landed only one nomination: Kit Harrington, who played Jon Snow, was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama). As fans were loud in their condemnation of the eighth and final Thrones series, they will see the snub as deserved. Forbes magazine notes that Season 8 had some good moments, but was constantly undermined by terrible writing and baffling narrative choices.

Snubbed At The Golden Globes (Forbes Dec 2019)

‘Marriage Story,’ ‘Irishman,’ ‘The Crown’ Lead 2020 Golden Globe Nominations (Rolling Stone Dec 2019)

Date written/update: 2019-12-15