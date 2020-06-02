UPDATED – Trial of accused mosque attacker dropped after Guilty plea, awaits sentence

The trial of Brenton Tarrant, accused of the country’s worst peacetime shooting, became redundant after he switched to a Guilty plea on Mar 25. As coronavirus restrictions were then in force, the judge announced his intention to set a sentencing date at a hearing on Jun 2, when the trial was originally due to begin. The attack on the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch on Mar 15, 2019, killed 51 people and wounded dozens. The lone attacker broadcast the attacks live on Facebook.

The Australian originally pleaded Not Guilty to 51 murder charges, 40 counts of attempted murder and one terrorism charge. The terror charge was the nation’s first. He could be sentenced to life in prison without parole – a sentence that has never been handed down in New Zealand.

Tarrant’s Guilty plea spares the survivors of the attacks, their families and the families of those who were killed from the pain of a lengthy and emotional trial. It also removes the chance that Tarrant could use the trial, which would have posed many logistical and security challenges for officials, as a platform for his self-proclaimed white supremacist views.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern introduced tough new firearms laws, banning semi-automatic weapons, in the aftermath of the attack.

