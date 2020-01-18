Mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor plans comeback fight

Mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, who announced his retirement in early 2019, plans to return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) circuit with a bout in Las Vegas. The comeback season of the 31-year-old Irishman, nicknamed Notorious, includes rematches with fighters who defeated him.

He has not fought in the octagon since his defeat by Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Oct 2018.

McGregor made his mixed martial arts debut in 2007 and won the interim featherweight title with a knockout of Jose Aldo inside 13 seconds. He is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight and lightweight champion. He famously lost to boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. The Las Vegas comeback will be only his second fight since losing to Mayweather.

A reputation for brawling and drinking trails him, and after he lost to Nurmagomedov the two men and their teams decided to keep the fight going. At the news conference in Moscow in October where he announced his comeback, he said he would focus on the fight and “will not drink alcohol.”

In 2018 McGregor launched Proper No. Twelve, an Irish whiskey made from a blend of triple-distilled grain and single-malt spirits.

Date written/update: 2019-11-26