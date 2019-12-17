Ministers convene to address massive displacement of people

The first Global Refugee Forum convenes at ministerial level in Geneva with the goal of widening the burden of mass migration. It comes one year after the United Nations General Assembly affirmed the Global Compact on Refugees, a seemingly toothless pact without formal funding.

Switzerland will host the Forum, which will be co-convened by Turkey, Germany, Ethiopia and Costa Rica. UN Secretary-General António Guterres will attend.

The Compact is not a designated international agreement and is not legally binding, and the Forum will be working against the tide. It will be calling for commitments and voluntary financial contributions to ease the plight of refugees and migrants at a time when many countries are hostile to both.

The tide of refugees and migrants, meanwhile, continues to surge. UNHCR estimates that over 70 million people are displaced by turmoil and other crises. The refugee agency notes that just 10 countries are home to 80 per cent of all refugees worldwide, and it accuses the West of not doing its fair share to help. Developing countries are hosting more than four-fifths of the record number who have fled war and persecution.

The agency describes the Compact as “a framework for more predictable and equitable responsibility-sharing, recognizing that a sustainable solution to refugee situations cannot be achieved without international cooperation.”

The December forum will be looking for ways to achieve the stated goals of the Compact, seeking to: “ease the pressures on host countries; enhance refugee self-reliance; expand access to third-country solutions; and support conditions in countries of origin for return in safety and dignity.”

The UN Summit on Refugees and Migrants at UN headquarters adopted similar aims at the head-of-state level on Sep 19, 2016.

UNHCR to launch first Global Refugee Forum

West not doing its fair share to help world's refugees, UN report finds (Independent Jun 2019)

Date written/update: 2019-07-04