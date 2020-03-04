Military trial of Iraqi man accused of post-9/11 attacks in Afghanistan

Jury selection begins at the U.S. Navy Base at Guantanamo Bay for the trial of an Iraqi man accused of commanding al-Qaeda’s army in Afghanistan following the terror attacks in the United States on Sep 11, 2001 (9/11). It is one of Guantanamo’s three contested war crimes trials, and his medical fitness for trial might complicate the proceedings.

The Miami Herald reports that Abd al Hadi al Iraqi, who says his true name is Nashwan al Tamir, is accused of commanding and paying al-Qaeda or Taliban forces who attacked U.S. and allied troops, as well as civilian aid workers, after the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan in Oct 2001. Captured in Turkey in 2006, he reached Guantánamo in Apr 2007 and was charged in Jun 2014, according to the newspaper. If convicted, he faces a possible life sentence.

The preparations for the trial in 2019 involve up to 33 days of hearings in total at Guantanamo and at Washington DC. The defendant’s degenerative spine condition, which required four emergency spine surgeries in 2017 and 2018, has left him disabled, an issue that has complicated earlier efforts to bring him to trial.

The other two major pending cases at Guantanamo are mired in pre-trial challenges. One is against the five defendants charged in the 9/11 attacks. The other is against the men who attacked the USS Cole.

