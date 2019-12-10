Marlon Brando Rolex watch from Apocalypse Now goes under the hammer

The Rolex GMT Master wristwatch that was owned and worn by Marlon Brando in Apocalypse Now goes under the hammer at Phillips’ Game Changers auction in New York. Because of its association with the two-times Academy Award winning actor in the 40th anniversary year of the celebrated Francis Ford Coppola film, the watch is expected to fetch six figures – at least.

Paul Newman’s famous Rolex Daytona made headlines when it resurfaced in 2017. Auctioned off for charity, it fetched US 17.8 million.

According to the auctioneer, the Brando watch was seen by millions on the wrist of Colonel Walter E. Kurtz – the character played by the actor – and long thought to have been lost. Brandon engraved his name on the caseback of the watch.

The New York Times reports that in 1995 Brando gave the timepiece to Petra Brando Fischer, his adopted daughter. She will donate part of the proceeds from the sale to a new foundation for children suffering abuse, hardship and neglect to honor Brando’s activism in similar areas.

