Male birth control pill absent 60 years after availability for women

The birth control pill for women became a reality 60 years ago, a milestone that spotlights the absence of a contraceptive pill for men. One researcher noted recently, “The joke in the field is: The male pill’s been five to 10 years away for the last 30 years.”

The BBC reports that doctors at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in May 2019 were told it could still take a decade to bring the male pill to market, even though it has passed initial human safety tests.

The late Margaret Sanger recognized the importance of reliable birth control for public health 100 years ago, and The Pill became a reality in 1960 when the United States Food and Drug Administration approved Enovid. The Pill continues to change lives, and in 1993 The Economist magazine named it one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World because “When the history of the 20th century is written, it may be seen as the first [time] when men and women were truly partners. Wonderful things can come in small packets.”

The American Journal of Public Health, which cited the “joke in the field,” noted in Aug 2012 that the World Health Organization took the lead in pursuing a hormonal contraceptive for men. Beginning in the 1970s, it sponsored a worldwide network of chemical laboratories, located mainly in developing nations, to research male methods and later organized large multisite clinical trials to test the most promising of these methods. Pharmaceutical companies stayed away from male hormonal contraception until the late 1990s, when a few – most notably, the Dutch firm Organon – began to express interest.

The lag in getting the male pill off the ground, according to the BBC, lies in the absence of strong societal and commercial will. Opinion polls suggest many men would consider taking it if a pill did become available, according to the broadcaster, but whether women would trust men to reliably take it is another issue. A UK survey by Anglia Ruskin University in 2011 found 70 out of 134 women would worry that their male partner would forget to take a pill.

Date written/update: 2019-11-05