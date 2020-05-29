Lifting of sanctions a preliminary in U.S.-Taliban deal

The May date is the target for the removal of the Taliban from the United Nations sanctions list, part of the deal signed on Feb 29 that is aimed at ending the United States’ 18-plus-year war in Afghanistan. Washington calls it a peace deal, but there is no sign it will measure up to its billing.

The sanctions on the Taliban include an asset freeze, a travel ban and arms embargo. If the specifics of the agreement hold, Washington will remove its separate sanctions by Aug 27, 2020.

If the militants keep their side of the bargain, which includes preventing al-Qaeda or any other extremist group from operating in Taliban-controlled areas, the drawdown process will begin with the U.S. reducing its troop levels from some 12,000 to 8,600 in the first 135 days, with allies drawing down their forces proportionally. The rest are due to leave “within the remaining nine and a half months.”

Afghanistan hasn’t known peace for decades, and mutual hostility between President Ashraf Ghani’s government and the Taliban appears likely to impede or even doom the direct government-Taliban negotiations that are due in March. The government was not a party to the U.S.-Taliban talks, and the agreement does not cover how the country will be governed if the Taliban, an ultraconservative religious and political faction, pushes to rule again.

Under the agreement, the militants agreed not to allow al-Qaeda or any other extremist group to operate in the areas they control, but they do not control the whole country. The deal does not cover the next essential step in the peace process – what happens if the government-Taliban talks break down. Afghans are reported to be fearful that the country will return to a chapter where extremists could again dominate society and governance, as happened during the Taliban’s rule in the late 1990s.

The United States invaded Afghanistan on Oct 7, 2001, one month after the Taliban government refused to hand over Osama bin Laden, the man behind the attacks on U.S. soil on Sep 11 in the same year. The U.S. and coalition partners removed the Taliban from power during Operation Enduring Freedom, but the group turned into an insurgent force that has destabilized subsequent Afghan governments.

Date written/update: 2020-03-04