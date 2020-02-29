Leap day 2020 a chance for long-awaited birthday cakes and big leaps

The four-year wait for a birthday is over in 2020, a leap year, for the countless people around the world born on Feb 29, and for the many who have targeted the day for their big leap. Leap day people will have to wait until 2024 for their next birthday. If they feel aggrieved about the missing birthdays, they can blame an irregularity in the Solar System.

The mainstream accounts of the day explain that one Earth year, a complete orbit around the Sun, does not take an exact number of whole days. Every four years, an additional day is added to calendars to make up for the inaccuracy. Roman emperor Julius Caesar had a hand in creating a system that accommodated the irregularity, and Pope Gregory XIII and his astronomers refined it with the Gregorian calendar in 1582.

It’s a day for stories about the men who received a marriage proposal, as dictated by tradition. In a report about leap year 2012, the BBC expounded the possible origins of the tradition of women proposing on leap day. One refers to the time when the day was not recognized under English law. As it had no legal status, it was acceptable to break with the convention of a man proposing.

The broadcaster asked listeners about their big leap plans in 2012. The replies included the mundane and the novel, like scattering the ashes of a loved one after a long procrastination, taking up the hula hoop, booking a cruise or getting a tattoo.

Date written/update: 2019-09-04