League of Nations centenary a prod for a United Nations makeover?

The League of Nations was born 100 years ago amid the ruins of World War I to stop disputes between nations before they erupted into war, but it didn’t prevent World War II. The anniversary will serve a purpose if it fires up a makeover of the United Nations, which inherited the League’s inability to stop wars.

The Soviets, Japan, Italy, and Germany shrugged off the League’s meager shackles during the interwar period to expand their empires, exposing one of its greatest frailties – the ease with which members ignored the League charter when their interests were at stake.

The League of Nations was dissolved on Apr 18, 1946. Its assets and responsibilities were transferred to the United Nations, which came into official existence on Oct 24, 1945.

The United Nations was set up “to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war,” according to its charter, yet nations shrug off limits and show no interest in being saved from the scourge: wars have raged around the world for all of its 75 years.

The League’s history makes plain what can happen when innate weakness is not addressed, and the 75th anniversary of the United Nations in 2020 provides another prompt to reformers as a reminder that determined action could prevent a World War III.

Though they can argue persuasively for the makeover – the picture of a world war in the nuclear age is too terrible to comprehend – the reformers can’t be confident of action because the body is famously resistant to reform. For one thing, the Permanent Five of the UN Security Council would exercise their veto power to resist any measure that curbs their ability to make war.

The League has its origins in the Fourteen Points speech of President Woodrow Wilson, part of a presentation given in Jan 1918 that outlined his ideas for peace after the carnage of World War I. The Treaty of Versailles and Paris Conference helped bring it into being, and a total of 63 countries had joined the organization by 1939.

Date written/update: 2019-09-04