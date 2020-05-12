Lady with the Lamp Florence Nightingale born 200 years ago

Florence Nightingale, born 200 years ago, is esteemed now, as she was during her lifetime, as the founder of modern nursing. Letters which came to light in 2007 reveal the breakneck celebrity of the woman known as the Lady with the Lamp, and early and fierce resistance to her methods.

Most biographies of Nightingale, who was born in Florence, Italy, but raised in England, attest that she became a national hero after dramatically reducing the mortality rate at the Scutari hospital during the Crimean War. Every night she would make rounds through the camps, checking on each soldier, a practice that earned her the nickname.

Her early work as a nurse predated the discovery of ether or antibiotics. Antisepsis was unknown, and infection wounds, particularly following surgery, were all but inevitable. By the time Nightingale died on Aug 13, 1910, a revolution in health care had taken place.

None of it had taken place during her time at Scutari. She arrived there in Nov 1854 with 38 women volunteers, and set out to reform the army hospitals in which thousands of wounded and ill soldiers were treated in closely packed beds by overworked doctors and male medical orderlies, and untrained women whom she dismissed as drunken and slatternly.

Her work brought her into collision with Sir John Hall, the chief British army medical officer in the Crimea. His unpublished letters to his superior in London painted her as power hungry, publicity-seeking and meddling, according to Britain’s Guardian, which reported the contents of the letters in 2007. The letters accused her of squandering resources by sacking good nurses and orderlies and trying to take over control of others. Her ambitions, “if not resisted”, he wrote, “will, with the influence she has at present at home, throw us completely into the shade in future, as we are at present overlooked in all that is good and beneficial regarding our hospital arrangements, which are ascribed utterly to her presiding genius by great part of the press and her own itinerant eulogistic orators.” He is referring to her celebrity as she became a media star in the first British war reported in detail by the press.

