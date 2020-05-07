POSTPONED — Labour Party braced for losses in England’s 2020 local elections

Seats in 118 councils in England will be contested on the May date, and the Labour Party is reported to be braced for heavy losses. In London, with 5.9 million voters, where Mayor Sadiq Khan is seeking a second term, the focus is on affordable housing and rent control.

An internal Labour document passed to the BBC sees the possible loss of councils that include Plymouth, Amber Valley and Harlow. Labour risks losing 315 seats and control of strongholds such as Sheffield, according to the document.

Labour’s general election performance in Dec 2019 is blamed for the party’s dismal prospects, as well as the bounce the Conservative Party received from its landslide victory in the poll.

Speaking at his campaign launch at a housing estate in Hackney, east London, Mayor Khan claimed that during his four years in office, he had “massively increased the amount of council homes and genuinely affordable homes being built in London.” He said he had been frustrated that he had been blocked from making private rent more affordable, which was why he was making the election a referendum on rent control.

His rivals have all taken strong positions on the housing issue. Conservative candidate Shaun Bailey asserts that rent controls always led to higher rents. Liberal Democrat candidate Siobhan Benita wants to bring thousands of empty homes back into use and build more homes for rent on Transport for London-owned land, as well as making London a legal, regulated cannabis market to tackle gangs. Green Party candidate Sian Berry has promised to freeze rents and introduce a single transport fare across London. Rory Stewart, who quit the Conservative Party and stood down as an MP to run for mayor, has vowed to set up a Mayor's Building Company to build hundreds of thousands of new homes.

Elections for 36 Police and Crime Commissioners and eight directly elected mayors - including London’s - will take place on the same day.

Date written/update: 2020-03-12