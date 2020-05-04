Kent State marks 50th anniversary of shooting of student protesters

Fifty years ago 28 National Guardsmen fired on students at Kent State University in Ohio who were protesting against the escalation of the U.S. war in Vietnam. Four were killed, and nine wounded. The watershed incident for the nation leaves behind the still unanswered question of why the guardsmen opened fire.

Approximately 67 rounds were fired into the crowd of protesters for 13 seconds, leading to widespread condemnation. The shooting triggered a nationwide student strike that forced hundreds of colleges and universities to close, and led to the events that brought down the Richard Nixon presidency. Nixon had been elected president on a promise to end the war, but had widened it instead with the invasion of Cambodia.

The once blood-stained area of the campus site is now a national historic site, and the university has created a visitor center and walking tour narrated by civil rights activist Julian Bond.

In 1974, at the end of a criminal investigation into the Kent State incident, a federal court dropped all charges levied against eight Ohio National Guardsmen for their role in the students’ deaths.

49 Years After the Kent State Shootings, New Photos Are Revealed (Time May 2019)

THE MAY 4 SHOOTINGS AT KENT STATE UNIVERSITY: THE SEARCH FOR HISTORICAL ACCURACY (Kent State U.)

Date written/update: 2019-09-04