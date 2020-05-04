Justices to take up postponed battle over Trump financial documents

May 4-13, 2020, UNITED STATES. US Supreme Court justices will hear oral arguments in cases postponed from March that involve subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s financial records. Indirectly or directly, the outcome of several of some 10 cases before the court could affect the results of the country’s November election. The sessions will be conducted remotely by phone, and the media will have live access to the arguments.

The justices agreed to review three separate lower-court decisions that ruled against the president. Two of those decisions upheld subpoenas that would force the president’s accounting firm and lenders to turn over financial records that they have in their possession. A third, Trump v. Vance, ordered the president’s accounting firm to provide prosecutors in New York City with his financial records, including his tax returns. The case relates to alleged hush money payments from Trump to porn star Stormy Daniels and another woman during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Other subpoenas have a potential bearing on whether Congress should enact new federal ethics laws that require future presidents to make their tax returns public.

Two cases that would have a direct bearing on the November election test whether states may punish or remove Electoral College delegates who do not cast their ballots in the presidential election for the candidate they were pledged to support.

The Coronavirus May Keep Trump’s Financial Records Under Wraps Forever (Slate Mar 2020)

https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/03/trump-supreme-court-mazars-deutsche-bank-vance-delay.html

Supreme Court To Hear Arguments By Telephone, Including On Trump's Financial Records (NPR Apr 2020)

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/13/833292153/supreme-court-to-hear-arguments-by-telephone-including-on-trumps-financial-recor?utm_source=npr_newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=20200414&utm_term=4519809&utm_campaign=news&utm_id=38417007&orgid=309