POSTPONED – Jubilee Victory Day parade a warning after collapse of INF?

The Victory Day military parade in Moscow’s Red Square commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Soviet defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. The display will be watched for military hardware that indicates Russia has beefed up its missile program after the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

Collapse can’t be ruled out for the other Russia-United States nuclear arms pact, the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). It is due to expire in 2021 unless it is renewed, and the negotiations do not appear to be prospering.

Russia threatened to beef up its missile program when U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention of withdrawing from the INF.

Speaking in a state-of-the-nation speech in 2018, President Vladimir Putin said Russia has developed a new array of nuclear weapons that are invincible. They include a nuclear-powered cruise missile, a nuclear-powered underwater drone and hypersonic missile. The New York Times notes that the threats evoke the bombast of the Cold War, but they are not based this time on greater numbers of bombs but increased capabilities, stealth and guile.

Around 16,000 soldiers, 200 armored vehicles and 150 planes and helicopters took part in Moscow’s 70th anniversary military parade in 2015 – one of the most elaborate military rallies held at the Kremlin’s walls in modern times. A 75th anniversary invites an even grander show.

The event will also be watched to see if Trump joins Putin at the parade. Trump said in November that he was considering Putin’s invitation to attend the march, a politically risky move in an election year for the president as his Republican base does not share his apparent amity with the Russian president. He wouldn't be the first U.S. president to attend. Former President George W. Bush marked the 60th anniversary of the victory in 2005.

Under Putin Victory Day has become the second most popular anniversary in Russia, only eclipsed by New Year’s Eve in the nation’s affections. The marches and military parades now take place across Russia.

Trump says he's 'thinking about' attending Russia's May Day parade (independent Nov 2019)

Date written/update: 2019-12-02