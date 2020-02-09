Joker handicapped for Best Picture at 92nd Academy Awards?

When the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presents its annual awards in Hollywood, one star will be in line for two of the acting Oscars and the preferential voting system will make the Best Picture winner anybody’s guess.

Eyes will also be on Scarlett Johansson to see if she can walk away with both the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress statuettes. For the first, opposite Adam Driver in Marriage Story, she plays a woman on the brink of divorce. For the second, Johansson plays the title character’s freedom-fighting mother in Jojo Rabbit. Renée Zellweger’s acclaimed performance as Judy Garland in Judy is seen as a likely obstacle to Johansson's Best Actress win, and Florence Pugh, who plays Amy March in Greta Gerwig‘s adaptation of Little Women, might stand in her way to the Supporting Actress trophy.

Driver, Johansson’s husband in Marriage Story, was nominated as Best Actor.

Todd Phillips’ Joker, the comic-book spinoff about Batman’s nemesis, leads the overall Oscar race with 11 nominations in 24 categories. Sam Mendes’s World War I epic 1917, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman each collected 10.

Joker, Ford vs. Ferrari, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite, The Irishman, Little Women, Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story make up the list of nominees for Best Picture.

Joker has garnered the most limelight. It won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 2019 and is in line for a EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), but the limelight might count for little in the Best Picture Oscar race. The Academy’s 9,000-members will rank the nine Best Picture nominees, and a movie has to receive more than half the vote to win. As the prize typically goes to a movie that most people like – or don’t despise – Joker’s potential handicap is the polarized reaction to the film. It has left some critics aghast.

Date written/update: 2020-01-19