Japan Airlines offering free tickets to Olympics visitors

Japan Airlines (JAL) is offering free round-trip domestic flight tickets to up to 50,000 foreign nationals who visit Japan, which is hosting the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics during July. The program is aimed at encouraging visitors to venture beyond the tourist hotspots such as Tokyo and Kyoto.

JAL will start accepting applications in late February, with the free tickets to be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The airline is collaborating on the campaign with the Japan Tourism Agency, the Japan National Tourism Organization and Nomura Research Institute Ltd.

apan Airlines to offer 50,000 free round-trip domestic flights to foreign tourists (Japan Times Dec 2019

Date written/update: 2020-01-06