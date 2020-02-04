Jacob Zuma finally on trial for fraud and corruption

Former president Jacob Zuma appears likely this time to face the corruption charges he’s dodged for 15 years, with pre-trial proceedings set down in the Pietermaritzburg High Court for the February date. The court dismissed his application in November for a permanent stay of prosecution. His supporters plan a rally named Hands off JG Zuma outside the court.

Zuma’s legal team turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal in December to argue for the right to appeal against the dismissal of Zuma’s stay application, but the bid is given little chance of delaying the February trial. His lawyers argue that his court case has been prejudiced by long delays and that there has been political interference in his prosecution.

The allegations against Zuma focus on his relationship with the controversial Guptas, a family with wide-ranging business interests that has been accused of influencing cabinet appointments and winning lucrative state tenders through corruption. Zuma has also been accused of taking bribes from the logistics firm Bosasa.

The 1999 arms deal in which Zuma is accused of receiving bribes from Thales, a French arms manufacturer, is expected to come up during the February trial. The charges were raised more than a decade ago but were successfully challenged and withdrawn.

The governing African National Congress forced Zuma, president from 2009 to 2018, to resign amid separate allegations of corruption linked to the Guptas.

Zuma backers gearing for February court return (IOL Jan 2020)

Jacob Zuma Says Corruption Allegations Were a Conspiracy to Oust Him (NYT Jul 2019)

Date written/update: 2020-01-07