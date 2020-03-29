Italians asked whether they want parliament cut by some one-third

In a referendum that risks yet another government upheaval, voters will be asked if they approve a constitutional law that amends the Constitution to cut the number of parliamentarians from 630 to 400 in the Chamber of Deputies and from 315 to 200 in the Senate. If accepted by voters, the cuts would come into force at the next election, due in 2023.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, the senior partner in two coalitions since the 2018 national election, governs with the center-left Democratic Party (PD). It championed the parliamentary cuts as a substantial cost-cutting measure. All of Italy’s major parties have supported the measure, but the proponents will remember that voters rejected a similar reform bid in 2016, leading to the resignation of Matteo Renzi as prime minister.

Opponents argue that 5-Star’s proposal, like Renzi’s in 2016, will reduce representation and weaken democracy. A slimmed-down parliament, among other things, could make it easier for lobbyists to acquire leverage. The critics also challenge 5-Star’s assertion that the parliamentary decrease would save the country hundreds of millions of euros and make parliament more efficient.

Date written/update: 2020-02-13