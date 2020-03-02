Israel holds unprecedented third election in 12 months

Israelis are headed for a third election in 12 months following the failure of right-wing Likud and the center-left Kahol Lavan alliance to form a majority coalition in the Knesset. Elections in April and September 2019 left Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Kahol Lavan leader Benny Gantz unsuccessfully scrambling for partners.

A majority win in March – 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset – will avert a similar scramble.

This third vote sees Netanyahu under indictment for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The indictment is a cloud that leaves him politically weakened but more determined than ever to stay in power because he is immune from prosecution while prime minister. He is the first Israeli prime minister to be charged with corruption.

The Joint List, an alliance of four Arab parties, and Yisrael Beiteinu, led by Avigdor Lieberman, are among parties with outsized clout should there be a need to cobble together alliances going into the election or for a governing coalition afterwards. Other influential parties include Naftali Bennett’s New Right, Rafi Peretz’s Jewish Home and Bezalel Smotrich’s National Union.

A Short Guide to How the Israeli Electoral System Works (Haaretz)

Israel will hold unprecedented third election in a year (BBC Dec 2020)

Date written/update: 2019-12-22