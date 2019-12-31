Israel due to complete massive steel wall at Gaza border

The third and final phase of a massive barrier along Israel’s border with Gaza is due to be completed by the end of the year, and is likely to be tested much earlier by the forces it is designed to thwart. The 20-foot steel wall to reinforce the present barrier can be counted on to stoke Palestinian fury at the Israeli blockade on Gaza, swelling the border protests that began in Mar 2018.

Gaza is a 25-mile-long, five-mile-wide Mediterranean coastal enclave where nearly two million Palestinians live. The primary purpose of the wall is to prevent Palestinians from tunneling under the border and into Israel to launch attacks. Abu Ahmed, the senior military commander of the Popular Resistance Committees in Gaza, told Al-Monitor that the Palestinian factions have the military and engineering capabilities to penetrate the wall underground and above ground.

Speaking to the Al-Monitor, Hamad al-Reqeb, a Hamas leader, said that once the wall is completed, Israel will have tightened its continuous land and sea blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007. The siege has affected all Palestinian factions and sectors in the Gaza Strip, he added.

Since March, Palestinians in Gaza have been trying to lift the blockade through protests, billed as the Great March of Return, along the border. They demand that Palestinian refugees be allowed to return to their lands in present-day Israel. Every Friday, Israeli soldiers have responded with tear gas and rubber bullets – sometimes live ammunition – to disperse, warn, injure, or kill those who get too close to the fence.

Israel has also constructed a separation barrier in and around parts of the West Bank.

