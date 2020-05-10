Bono turns 60 aware of effects of aging

May 10, 2020, IRISH REPUBLIC. U2 frontman Bono, who uses his celebrity to turn the world’s attention to pressing problems, turns 60. He conceded recently that he is feeling his age. The Irish rocker’s latest cause is the coronavirus. He recently released Let Your Love Be Known, a tribute to Italians fighting the pandemic, and collaborated with Jennifer Hudson and other stars to release Sing For Life, an ode to social distancing.

In an interview with The Times in Oct 2018 Bono admitted the tour had been particularly demanding. “I can’t do as much as I used to,” he added. "On previous tours, I could meet a hundred lawmakers in between shows and now I know I can't do that."

Other causes adopted by Bono, born Paul David Hewson in Dublin on May 10, 1960, include world hunger. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003 for his successful efforts to relieve third world debt and promote AIDS awareness in Africa. Time Magazine named him Person of the Year in 2005 and Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 2007, recognition of his philanthropy in both cases. He missed out on becoming Sir Paul or Sir Bono with the knighthood because the formal honorific is reserved for British citizens. Other honors include the Legion d'Honneur from France and the Order of Liberty from Portugal.

Bono has been the lead singer of U2 since his high school days. The band's sixth album, The Joshua Tree, made them international stars. U2 has since released 14 studio albums, the most recent being Songs of Experience in 2017.

For fans, the birthday offers an opportunity to pay tribute to Bono and U2 by playing favorites among the 436 songs they have released.

