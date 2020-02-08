Irish prime minister sets election date with Brexit boost in mind

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar called an election for a date close to Britain’s exit from the European Union to spotlight his party’s role in securing the backstop agreement with Westminster. The hard-fought deal avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland. The Irish Republic’s economic growth, near-full employment and solid tax revenues also boost the chances of his party, Fine Gael.

The 499-kilometer (310-mile) Irish border was one of many sticking points in the long-running Brexit negotiations. Varadkar’s meeting with Boris Johnson in Liverpool in Oct 2019 paved the way to an eventual deal.

Fine Gael has led a minority government with junior coalition partner Fianna Fáil since 2016, and both parties are neck-and-neck in the polls. The two centrist parties are expected to need a deal with smaller parties, such as Labour or the Greens, in order to form a government, and both have rejected a coalition with Sinn Féin, the island’s nationalist party.

Britain’s Guardian newspaper notes that the Green Party’s success in European and council elections in 2019, plus youth-led climate protests, has prompted Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to tout environmental credentials.

Date written/update: 2020-01-14