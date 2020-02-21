Iranians go to the polls to elect parliament amid turmoil

The country holds its 11th election for its 290-seat unicameral legislature at a time when the government is under siege from nationwide unrest and ever-tightening United States economic sanctions. The vote is seen as a test for the popularity of the reformist bloc in parliament, which has struggled to improve people’s lives as Iran’s economy buckles under the sanctions.

Fuel price hikes set off protests in November that have included calls for the overthrow of the government.

The government caught a break with the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Jan 2 by U.S. forces, which turned public ire against Washington and away from Tehran. The reprieve ended days later when Tehran, which had denied any part in the downing of an Ukrainian airliner over Iran on Jan 8, admitted that Iranian missiles had struck the aircraft accidentally.

The election unfolds under the eye of the 12-member Guardian Council, which vets the candidates and has eliminated some 9,000 from over 14,000 people who had registered to run. Associated Press reports that the disqualifications include 90 sitting lawmakers out of some 247 who registered to run for re-election.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sits atop the political system and he and hardline conservative groups dominate the scene, but moderate-reformist Hassan Rouhani won re-election in the 2017 presidential elections. His win and the solid showing of parties that supported his platform were thanks in part to his efforts to end the economic sanctions bedeviling the country since the late 1970s. Their 143 seats in the 290 seat body was short of an outright majority and did not tilt the balance of power away from the conservatives, but it offered Rouhani support for his reform plans.

The hardship caused by Washington’s re-imposition of the sanctions since 2017 and its pressure on European states to follow suit, have undercut Rouhani’s coalition, portending losses for the reformists. Low turnout would signal public disgust with both reformist and conservative camps in the legislature.

Demystifying Iran’s parliamentary election process (Brookings Feb 2016)

Iranians’ anger over slow response to flooding adds to pressure on Tehran (Arab Weekly Apr 2019)

Iran Parliamentary Election: Moderates, Reformists Make Gains, Fall Short Of Majority (NPR Feb 2016)

Iran president slams disqualification of over 9,000 candidates from upcoming elections (Associated Press/Global News Jan 2020)

Date written/update: 2020-01-19