Interoperability trending at massive consumer electronics show on Las Vegas Strip

The cleverest of the smart products at the 2020 International CES in Las Vegas, the show that bills itself as the global stage for technological innovation, will talk to each other. The concept of interoperability has arrived.

The Verge spotted the interoperability trend at the 2019 CES, reporting that manufacturers are exploring the advantages of coordinating smart features in homes and cars. Companies are taking cooperation to a high level, according to the technology publication, with Apple services showing up on Samsung, Sony, LG, and Vizio televisions, and smart home gadgets that don’t just work with a single virtual assistant: many can be controlled by Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s HomeKit. The publication points out that instead of competing on hardware exclusivity, companies will have to compete on the quality and features of their services. The publication describes the change as leading to better experiences – and a win – for consumers.

ChromeUnboxed reported in December that Amazon, Apple, Google, and the Zigbee Alliance have announced a joint working group to promote the formation of the Connected Home over IP project. The Zigbee Alliance groups IKEA, Legrand, NXP Semiconductors, Resideo, Samsung SmartThings, Schneider Electric, Signify, Silicon Labs, Somfy and Wulian. The goal of the project is to simplify development for manufacturers and increase compatibility for consumers. They are reported to be taking an open-source approach for the development and implementation of a new, unified connectivity protocol.

Car owners will be able to taste what the future holds for them at CES 2020. Touchscreen, joysticks and buttons in cars appear to be on the way out, replaced by 3D gesture technology. Drivers of the future will be able to perform tasks like opening and closing the car window with just the wave of their hand. For accessing the car, keys are on the way out, and smartphone screens are on the way in.

Reuters reports that Volkswagen, for one, appears to be aiming for a point where the car knows and caters to its driver, even when it is not being driven.

Non-automotive technology is becoming just as smart. Reporting on the 2019 show, The Verge noted a high-stakes battle between Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home supremacy.

Date written/update: 2019-12-21