Hurricane season opens and with climate debate not far behind

June 1 - November 30, 2020, UNITED STATES. The 2020 hurricane season opens after a particularly ferocious start to the tornado season. The year is expected to deliver an excess of both types of extreme weather, fuel for the polarizing and partisan debate in the United States about global warming and whether humans are messing up the climate.

A 2016 study by the Pew Research Center sees “wide political divides” shaping the climate debate. It reports that polarized views about climate change stretch from the causes and cures to trust in climate scientists and their research.

A tropical storm becomes a hurricane when its wind speed reaches 74 mph. The biggest and most damaging hurricanes are now three times more frequent than they were 100 years ago, according to a BBC report in Nov 2019.

Colorado University forecasters predict that 16 named storms will form in 2020, with eight becoming hurricanes. They see a 69 per cent chance that at least one major hurricane will make landfall in the United States. The year 2019 was only slightly less destructive. There were 18 named storms, six of which were hurricanes. An average season has 12 tropical storms, with six becoming hurricanes.

The United States experiences some 1,000 tornadoes a year. They can happen any time of the year, but peak season in so-called Tornado Alley – the Central Plains states – begins just ahead of hurricane season. Thirty-three people died over the Easter weekend in twisters in Alabama and Georgia, which are in the group of states newly nicknamed Dixie Alley. The region has witnessed an ever-increasing onslaught of tornadoes since the turn of the Millennium, according to PBS in Nov 2019. The public broadcaster questions in the report whether climate change is making US tornadoes worse.

Many other reports and studies look at the possible human role in climate change, without arriving at universally-accepted conclusions.

