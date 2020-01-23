Hungrier-than-ever streamers on the prowl at 2020 Sundance Film Festival

Streaming services, hungry for content, will be on the prowl at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City. This year’s selection of films at the festival, the country's premier showcase for independent films, will offer Apple, Amazon, Netflix and other streamers many stories plucked right from the news.

The offerings include three hard-hitting news-based documentaries: Us Kids centers on the survivors of the 2018 Parkland high school shootings; a yet-to-be-named production covers the saga of former hip-hop executive Drew Dixon, who accused mogul Russell Simmons of raping her; and The Dissident, also a documentary, covers the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

News-based feature films scheduled for first release at Sundance include Worth, in which Michael Keaton takes on the role of a lawyer responsible for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, and Ironbark, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, about the Cuban missile crisis.

The four top prizes among some 28 awards are U.S. Drama, World Cinema Drama, U.S. Documentary and World Cinema Documentary.

The profile of Sundance, founded by Robert Redford, continues to rise. It has long been a testing ground for new films and talent, launching the directorial careers of the Coen brothers, Quentin Tarantino and others. Several films screened first at the festival in past years have featured large at the top international competitions. sex, lies, and videotape (1989) went on to win the prestigious Palme d’Or at Cannes.

