Hubble space telescope turns 30

Hubble turns 30 and NASA has no plans for the retirement of the venerable space telescope. The agency sees advantages in having Hubble and the James Webb telescope, now due to launch in 2021, in operation at the same time.

The telescope has been amazing the world with spectacular views of Space since its launch aboard Shuttle Discovery from Cape Canaveral in 1990.

NASA can be counted on for a new batch of the images to celebrate the anniversary, along with a recap of Hubble’s accomplishments. For the 29th, NASA released a colorful look at the Southern Crab Nebula.

The mission and abilities of the two telescopes are dissimilar. According to NASA the James Webb will not be in orbit around the Earth, like Hubble. It will actually orbit the Sun. Webb will primarily look at the Universe in the infrared wavelength, while Hubble studies it primarily at an optical and ultraviolet wavelength. Webb also has a much bigger mirror than Hubble. This larger light-collecting area means that Webb can peer further back into time than Hubble. Eventually, Hubble, which is maintained by astronauts, will stop working and sink lower in orbit until it burns up sometime between 2030 and 2040.

Observations from Hubble, 340 miles about Earth, have helped researchers determine a more precise date for the beginning of the Universe and learn about the birth and deaths of stars.

Webb vs. Hubble telescope (NASA)

The Hubble Space Telescope Has Been In Space for 25 Years, Here’s What it Has Seen (Smithsonian Apr 2015)

Hubble Celebrates 29th Anniversary with a Colorful Look at the Southern Crab Nebula (Hubblesite Apr 2019)

Date written/update: 2019-09-04