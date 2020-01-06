Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial due to begin

Film mogul Harvey Weinstein is due to stand trial on rape and sexual assault charges, which he denies. Once one of Hollywood’s most powerful film producers, he could face life in jail if convicted.

Weinstein has also denied allegations by around 70 women of sexual misconduct dating back decades, claiming any contact was consensual.

In December, Weinstein, 67, reached a tentative $25m settlement with around 30 actresses and ex-employees, who would share the payout once legal teams approve the deal.

Many of his alleged victims were angered by the terms of the proposed settlement, as the money would be paid by insurance firms representing the Weinstein Company rather than Weinstein himself, and he would not have to admit wrongdoing.

Allegations against Weinstein helped spark the #MeToo movement in late 2017, since when hundreds of women have accused powerful men of sexual misconduct in entertainment, business, media, politics and other fields.

