Georgians demonstrate for changes to electoral system?

Demonstrators planned to crowd Tbilisi again in quest of electoral reform, and to go on protesting until their demands are met. Coronavirus fears might cause second thoughts about the plan. If they are undeterred by the pandemic, which has reached Georgia, they will rally for a a snap election and a proportional electoral system.

Following June protests that left 240 people injured, the governing Georgian Dream party promised to make changes to the country’s electoral system, which critics say favors the ruling party, and move toward a system of proportional representation. Tens of thousands took to the streets after the measure failed to pass the Georgian Dream-majority parliament.

German broadcaster DW notes that such a change would provide more space for smaller parties to be part of the decision-making process and allow parliament to represent a wider segment of Georgian society.

Protesters say they are fighting not just for changes to the electoral system but for democracy itself.

Georgia: Thousands protest ruling party's broken promises (DW Nov 2019)

Georgia's Youth Protesters Lead 2020's Political Showdown (TOL Mar 2020)

Date written/update: 2020-03-18