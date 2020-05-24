French Open tennis postponed and reset for later in 2020

May 24 – June 13, 2020. FRANCE. Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty will have to wait four months longer to defend their singles titles at the French Open in Paris, one of the four Grand Slam tournaments and the premier clay-court event in the world. The tournament organizers reset the dates because of the coronavirus pandemic, and their decision is not sitting well in the tennis world.

Tournament officials said it was impossible to carry out the tennis major as originally planned. France is in midst of a wide lockdown that is aimed at limiting the spread of the virus. The main grievance is that the date change was made without consultation with other tennis bodies. The new dates – Sep 20–Oct 4 – crowd some contests and conflict with others. These include the United States Open, the Laver Cup men’s team event headlined by Roger Federer and a women’s tournament in Wuhan, China, the city at the center of the global pandemic.

Rafael Nadal was the winner of the Men's Singles in 2019. It was his eighteenth Grand Slam singles title and a record-extending 12th title at the French Open. Ashleigh Barty was the winner of the Women's Singles in 2019.

The New York Times reports that tournament organizers were keen to preserve the tour in 2020 after a heavy investment in expansion and renovation in the last several years. The tournament is funding the vast majority of that work without public funds.

