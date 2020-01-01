France plans tax on flights originating from France as matter of ecological urgency

French Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that France would put an eco tax from 2020 on nearly all airline flights originating from France. Trips to French territories would be exempt. The tax, which reflects the country’s stated strong stand against climate change, will not apply to connecting flights or flights that land in France.

French President Emmanuel Macron has faced criticism and setbacks as his cabinet tries to adopt new climate change policies. Air France, for one, objects to the tax. A planned tax on gas and diesel sparked an intense backlash from yellow vest protesters.

Similar airfare taxes already exist in other countries. In Germany, a green tax adds between 8 and 45 euros ($9-$50) to ticket prices, according to Deutsche Welle. Sweden announced a comparable flight tax in the spring of 2018.

The new tax could bring in money to support support modes of travel that pollute less – such as trains.

